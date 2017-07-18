HMS Football Fundraiser, Scrimmage is July 27

HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon Middle School Mustangs Football team is hosting a fundraiser- scrimmage on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the HMS Practice Field located beside Huntingdon Middle School.

The event features area schools Huntingdon Lexington and Waverly.

Blood, Sweat and Gears will sell their home-made, handdipped corndogs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in front of Huntingdon Middle School.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Mustang Middle School Football program.

Please come out and support the Middle School Mustangs! Your support is greatly appreciated!