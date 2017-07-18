MCKENZIEHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rebels Win Bethel-Hosted, 7 on 7 Championship

McKENZIE (July 13) — In an early glimpse of the upcoming prep high school football season, the McKenzie Rebels, spurred by the impressive passing of Zach Jarrett and multiple receiver catches, won the Bethel University- hosted 7 on 7 championship over Clarksville.

In so doing, the Rebels avenged a pool play loss to Clarksville earlier in the day.

Rebel Head Football Coach commented, “It was a good day of work for us. Our guys competed well and did a good job of improving and showing what they can do on the field.”

Filephoto Rebel quarterback Zach Jarrett works on passing technique underthe watchful eye of McKenzie Head Coach Wade Comer.

quarterback Zach Jarrett on passing technique the watchful eye of McKenzie Head Coach Wade Comer.

