Reeder is South Side Head Football Coach

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

JACKSON — Tyler Reeder, a 2008 graduate of McKenzie High School, is the new head coach of the South Side High School Hawks after being named interim head coach during last year’s football season.

Reeder graduated in 2012 from Bethel University, where he earned his Masters in Special Education in 2014.

During his time at Bethel, he served as a volunteer coach for the Rebels before beginning his teaching and coaching career at South Side in the fall of 2013. Before becoming the interim head coach, Reeder served as offensive line coach, linebacker coach and defensive coordinator.

In an interview with The Banner, Reeder said, “I’m excited it’s official. I’m glad for the opportunity to be a head coach and excited to see what we’re gonna do.”

He continued, “[South Side] feels like home. It’s exactly where I needed to be.”

Reeder brings to the job some important leadership and experience for a high school program, having been a senior on the 2007 Rebel team that finished as the Class A Runner-Up.

The Class 4A Hawks begin the season on Friday, August 18 at Ripley.

Reeder resides in McKenzie with his wife, Brittany, and son, Dawson, 6.

He is the son of Terry and Melissa Reeder and the grandson of Jerry and Nancy Reeder, all of McKenzie.