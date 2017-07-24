Bethel Tennis Camp Concludes

Campers Enjoy Fun Week

By Dave McCulley

Bethel University Sports Information Director

McKENZIE — The Bethel University Tennis camp was a big success this week as Coach Ernesto Escamilla and staff welcomed campers from across the area. Fun drills and techniques of the game were taught along with fun water activities to beat the hot and humid conditions.

Coach Escamilla commented on the week. “We had a great time teaching and we feel the campers had a fun and learning experience. It was hot and we used several fun activities to ensure their safety and enjoyment. We look forward to future camps and continuing to enhance interest in our program.”