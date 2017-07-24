Bethel Women’s Basketball – Chris Nelson Named SSAC Coach of Character Award Winner

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA – Bethel University’s women’s basketball coach Chris Nelson has been named the SSAC Coach of Character Award winner.

Through 11 seasons at Bethel, Nelson has compiled a 240-121 record and ranks 17th in the NAIA with those 240 active wins while guiding his team to five-straight NAIA National Tournament appearances

Regarding Nelson’s award, Bethel Athletic Director Brad Chappell said, “When building character, there is no offseason, and that is certainly the approach Coach Nelson takes with his student-athletes. Throughout the season, postseason, preseason and all times in-between, Coach Nelson constantly pushes his student-athletes to be the best they can be.”

Bethel Sports Information Director Dave McCulley commented, “Coach Nelson is responsible and professional in all he does. He is liked and respected by his peers and fellow professionals. He is a likable person who works well with other coaches, student-athletes and fans.”

Coach Nelson reflected on his award, “Character begins with teaching each individual player to be part of a team. Coaching is merely being a leader. A coach is someone others should trust to take them where they want to go. My main focus is always portraying a positive attitude.”

Each conference can nominate one Coach of Character Award winner, and the NAIA will choose the NAIA winner from that pool in September.