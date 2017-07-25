State Champion Signs with Bow Cats

In the photo: Bethel Archery signee Fisher Overton (center) poses with Roy and Pat Overton and Coach Kenny Louden.

By Dave McCulley

Bethel University Director of Sports Information

MCKENZIE-–The Bethel Wildcat Archery team signed two-time Tennessee State Champion Fisher Overton of Jackson South Side High School.

The son of Belinda Overton and grandson of Roy and Pat Overton all of Jackson, Fisher will major in Biology at Bethel.

He played baseball three years during his prep career and graduated with honors at South Side.

He feels his biggest strength is his motivational skills.

Bethel Coach Kenny Louden said, “Fisher will be a big part of our team this season. He is a very good archer and will help anchor us on the open side of archery for the next few years.”