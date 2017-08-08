Bethel University Holds Summer 2017 Commencement

Bethel University held its Summer 2017 Commencement on Saturday, August 5 in the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena on the school’s McKenzie campus. There were 268 degrees awarded.

Degrees included Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, and Associate of Arts.

Graduate degrees included Master of Arts in Education, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Criminal Justice, and Master of Arts in Conflict Resolution.

Local students earning degrees included: Morgan Taylor King of Atwood — Bachelor of Science; Logan C. Hubble — Master of Arts in Education; and Jamie Michelle Self of Huntingdon — Bachelor of Science.

Bethel University President Dr. Walter Butler reminded graduates that time would go by but they would always hold the distinction of being a graduating class during the school’s 175th year.

Commencement speaker, the Rev. Dr. David Lancaster reminded graduates that it’s not all about them or about anyone else in the room — that they must stay focused on God and in doing so they would prosper and effect positive change.

“From the moment we are born, people remind us we are special,” Lancaster said. “And it’s easy to begin to think this too… me, me wonderful me.”

Lancaster reminded graduates of the Bible verse Proverbs 22:2 which says “let your praises be on other people’s lips.”

Lancaster, who is Professor of Religion at Bethel, is also serving as the Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Moderator of the General Assembly — one of the church’s most prestigious honors.

Established in 1842, Bethel University is celebrating its 175th birthday this year. Headquartered in McKenzie, it is affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It offers Bachelor’s, Associate and Master’s degrees through a variety of learning platforms.

For more information about Bethel University and its programs, go to www.bethelu.edu.