Henry County Football Jamboree is August 11

On August 11, Henry County’s annual Football Jamboree promises to be a good one as marquee West Tennessee high school football teams McKenzie, Dresden, Henry County, Martin Westview, West Carroll, and Milan showcase their talents in the McDonald’s Football Challenge at Patriot Stadium.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. as quarter one features the West Carroll War Eagles against the Stewart County Rebels. At 7 p.m., the second quarter pits the Milan Bulldogs against Murray High School of Kentucky. Quarter three at 8 p.m. spotlights perennial powerhouse Henry County against defending Class 1A State Champion Dresden. In final action at 9 p.m., the McKenzie Rebels square off against Martin Westview.

Tickets for the event are $6 and will be sold at the gate.