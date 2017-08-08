Looking Back

From Our Archives…

10 YEARS AGO — High School Football Scrimmage: West Carroll hosted Halls in a 4-4 tie; McKenzie traveled to Liberty for a 7-3 win.

*Bethel College Athletic Director Glenn Hayes stepped down as head baseball coach and named as his successor longtime assistant coach Rusty Thompson, who also played under Hayes for four years as a Wildcat.

*Lady Wildcat Nina Djokovic was named to Serbia’s Under 20 Women’s National Basketball team. The rising sophomore traveled to Bulgaria to compete in the European Championship Tournament, where the Serbian team earned a silver medal.