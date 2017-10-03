Mustangs Remain Second Behind South Pittsburg

TSSAA CLASS A HIGH SCHOOL TOP TEN

NASHVILLE (October 2) — In The latest TSSAA Top Ten High School poll, the Huntingdon Mustangs (7-0) remain in second place behind powerhouse South Pittsburg (6-0).

South Pittsburg received 15 first place votes with Huntingdon receiving 1.

Trailing Huntingdon is Whitwell (6-0), who was picked in the pre-season by Tennessee high school pigskin prognosticator Murphy Fair to face Huntingdon in the Class A State Championship game.

Whitwell also received 1 first place vote in the recent poll.

Dresden (5-1) is ranked fifth in Class A, two spots above seventh- ranked Lake County (5-1).