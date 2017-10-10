BETHEL UNIVERSITY BASEBALL

Bat Cats Give Back to Area Youth

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Director of Sports Information

McKENZIE (October 4) — Giving back to their community, Bethel University Baseball Head Coach Rusty Thompson and members of the team walked several of the McKenzie Rebel Youth Baseball Boys to school for “National Walk to School Day” Wednesday.

The effort was in conjunction with the NAIA Champions of Character program. The NAIA Champions of Character program helps participants find the balance by keeping five core values – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership- at the heart of the athletics experience.

Youngsters participating in the walk with Bethel Baseball players included: Ripken Thompson, Cole Brown, Lane Brown, Cooper Davidson, Cayden Owenby, Rex Thompson and Haylee Beard.

Wildcat Head Baseball Coach Rusty Thompson commented, “We all had a great time, and I’m proud of my guys for having servants’ hearts. They enjoyed being a part of this annual event. I feel the youngsters enjoyed meeting our team, and that means a lot.”