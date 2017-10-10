Breaking News
Bethel Archery Excels at USCA Nationals

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Director of Sports Information

MARION, Ill. (October 8) — Bethel University Archery team senior’s Davis Orange of McKenzie and Misty Barnes of Jackson earned Silver medals at the USCA National Championships.

Orange won Silver medal in the Men’s Bowhunter while Orange earned Silver in the mixed team.

Bethel Coach Kenny Louden said, “Our team had a good effort and we are proud of each student-athlete. We are extremely happy for Davis and Misty with their silver medal efforts.”

