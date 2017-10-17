Wildcats Picked Sixth in SSAC Preseason Poll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (October 17, 2017) – Dalton State (Ga.) edged out William Carey (Miss.) in the 2017-18 SSAC Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the league office announced Tuesday.

Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Faulkner (Ala.) and Mobile (Ala.) round out the top five. The Bethel Wildcats were picked No. 6 in the poll.

Scouting the Roadrunners

Dalton State is coming off a 29-5 season that saw them win the SSAC Tournament Championship and advance to the quarterfinals at the NAIA National Tournament

They return seven athletes that saw playing time last season, including First-Team All-Conference selections Isaiah Box and Carnilious Simmons

Simmons averaged 15 points and 10.4 rebounds per game last season, while Box led with 3.5 assists and 1.97 steals per game, while averaging 13.9 points per contest

Head Coach Tony Ingle on Being No. 1:

“Well, obviously we are surprised because there are so many other capable teams that could be ranked number one in our league, however, from my experience it’s better than being ranked last.“

The Best of the Rest

William Carey grabbed two first-place votes to finish second after going 26-8 last season and being named SSAC Regular Season Co-Champions. They boast 10 upperclassmen on the roster, led by Second-Team All-Conference selection Troy Salvant

Martin Methodist finished only one game back in last year’s standings and finished ranked 23 rd in the NAIA Top-25 Poll

in the NAIA Top-25 Poll Dalton State, William Carey, Martin Methodist and Loyola (La.) all received bids to the NAIA National Tournament

2017 SSAC Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll