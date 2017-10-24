MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

McKenzie Sweeps Henry in Home Opener

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (October 17) — Both McKenzie Middle School teams had strong performances as they hosted Henry in their home opener. The Lady Rebels held the Lady Pirates scoreless for three quarters as they won, 45-4. The Pirates fared better against the Rebels, but the home team cruised to a 39-10 victory.

McKenzie Lady Rebels 45, Henry Lady Pirates 4

McKenzie opened with a 14-0 first frame, led by Isabelle Wright with six points. Savannah Davis and Kylie Reynolds each scored four.

The Lady Rebels again scored 14 in the second quarter. Payton Ognibene had six on a pair of three-pointers, and MiKaela Reynolds scored four. Katie Prather and Kristin Bradberry each had a pair. At the half, McKenzie led, 28-0.

In an 8-0 third, Lady Rebels Prather and Makia Haliburton each hit a three, and Hannah Dillingham had a pair. Entering the final frame, McKenzie led, 36-0.

The Lady Pirates broke up the shutout in the fourth, but were still outscored, 9-4. Haliburton hit a three, while Dillingham, M. Reynolds and Bradberry each added a pair. Cylie Parrish had Henry’s four points.

Four Lady Rebels scored six points each. Makia Haliburton and Payton Ognibene each had a pair of threes, while Mikaela Reynolds and Isabelle Wright each had three deuces. Katie Prather scored five, including a three-pointer.

Rebels 39, Pirates 10

McKenzie barreled out of the gate with an 18-2 lead after the first frame, led by Jake McDaniel with nine points. Marquez Taylor scored five, including a three-pointer. Bryant Haynes and Trey Cook each had a pair. Pirate Conner Beecham scored two points.

The Rebels had an 11-4 advantage in the second quarter. Haynes scored five, while Taylor, McDaniel and Christian Singleton each had two points. Beecham added four for Henry. At the half, McKenzie led, 29-6.

In a quick third, McKenzie had a 5-4 edge. Singleton and Zay Webber had two points each, and Bryson Steele hit a free throw. Beecham and Norman Clark each had a pair. Heading into the final frame, the Rebels led, 34-10.

McKenzie sealed the win with a 5-0 fourth, all points coming via Kendall Seavers, including a three-pointer.

Rebel Jake McDaniel led all scorers with eleven points. Marquez Taylor and Bryant Haynes each had seven, Taylor with a three.

Conner Beecham led the Pirates with eight points.

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner