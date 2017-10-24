Renaissance, Marching Rebels Host Marching Invitational

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (October 21) — The Bethel University Renaissance Marching Invitational, co-hosted by the McKenzie High School Marching Rebels, was held at Wildcat Stadium Saturday, featuring 19 Tennessee bands competing in two divisions and seven classes.

The Marching Rebels opened the event with an exhibition performance of their field show, followed by the National Anthem.

The Renaissance Regiment performed their show after all participating band had competed as the judges finalized their scores.

Each competing band received at least one trophy during the presentation of awards:

Class C

Drum Major: First Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton.

Percussion: First Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Second Place — Scotts Hill.

Color Guard: First Place — Scotts Hill, Second Place Hollow Rock-Bruceton.

Band: First Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Second Place — Scotts Hill.

Class CC

Drum Major: First Place — Westmoreland, Second Place — McEwen.

Percussion: First Place — Westmoreland, Second Place — McEwen.

Color Guard: First Place — Westmoreland, Second Place — McEwen.

Band: First Place — Westmoreland, Second Place — McEwen.

Class B

Drum Major: First Place — Trousdale County, Second Place — Cheatham County, Third Place — Fayette Academy, Fourth Place — Halls.

Percussion: First Place — Trousdale County, Second Place — Fayette Academy, Third Place — Halls, Fourth Place — Cheatham County.

Color Guard: First Place — Fayette Academy, Second Place — Halls, Third Place — Trousdale County, and Fourth Place — Cheatham County.

Band: First Place — Fayette Academy, Second Place — Trousdale County, Third Place — Halls, Fourth Place — Cheatham County.

Class BB

Drum Major: First Place — Forrest, Second Place — Ripley, Third Place — Lewis County.

Percussion: First Place — Forrest, Second Place — Ripley, Third Place — Lewis County.

Color Guard: First Place — Ripley, Second Place — Forrest, Third Place — Lewis County.

Band: First Place — Forrest, Second Place — Ripley, Third Place — Lewis County.

Class A

Drum Major: First Place — Huntingdon, Second Place — West Carroll, Third Place — Camden.

Percussion: First Place — West Carroll, Second Place — Huntingdon, Third Place — Camden.

Color Guard: First Place — Huntingdon, Second Place — West Carroll, Third Place — Camden.

Band: First Place — Huntingdon, Second Place — Camden, Third Place — West Carroll.

Class AA

Drum Major: First Place — Waverly, Second Place — Northside, Third Place — Martin- Westview.

Percussion: First Place — Waverly, Second Place — Martin- Westview, Third Place — Northside.

Color Guard: First Place — Waverly, Second Place — Northside, Third Place — Martin- Westview.

Band: First Place — Waverly, Second Place — Martin-Westview, Third Place — Northside.

Class AAA

Drum Major: First Place — Cascade, Second Place — Milan.

Percussion: First Place — Milan, Second Place — Cascade.

Color Guard: First Place — Cascade, Second Place — Milan.

Band: First Place — Cascade, Second Place — Milan.

Purple Division

Drum Major: First Place — Forrest, Second Place — Ripley, Third Place — Lewis County.

Percussion: First Place — Forrest, Second Place — Trousdale County, Third Place — Westmoreland.

Color Guard: First Place — Ripley, Second Place — Westmoreland, Third Place — Fayette Academy.

Band: First Place — Forrest, Second Place — Westmoreland, Third Place — Fayette Academy.

Gold Division

Drum Major: First Place — Huntingdon, Second Place — Cascade, Third Place — Milan.

Percussion: First Place — Milan, Second Place — Cascade, Third Place — Waverly.

Color Guard: First Place — Huntingdon, Second Place — Waverly, Third Place — Cascade.

Band: First Place — Cascade, Second Place — Milan, Third Place — Huntingdon.

Overall Awards

Best Soloist: Trousdale County (Trumpet).

Purple Division Champion: Forrest.

Gold Division Champion: Cascade.

Grand Champion: Cascade.

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner

