Renaissance Theatre to Present The Addams Family

McKENZIE — Bethel University Renaissance Theatre presents the highly acclaimed musical production “The Addams Family” at the Bethel Performing Arts Center in McKenzie.

This hilarious musical comedy will bring the favorite characters as they come to life on stage. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and more will make this an unforgettable night of theatre!

Shows are Halloween, Tuesday, October 31 (Costume contest during intermission), at 9 p.m., November 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on the November 11. To purchase tickets visit the website www. bethelrenaissance. com or contact the Renaissance office (731) 352-6980. The Renaissance Office is located at 28 Lee Avenue on the square in McKenzie and tickets will be available to purchase Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bethel Performing Arts Center is located at 625 Stonewall Street North, across from the police and fire station in McKenzie.