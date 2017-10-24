West Carroll School Board Agenda November 2

West Carroll Board of Education covenes Thursday, November 2 at the Central Office in Atwood. The following items are on the agenda.

Call to order II. Invocation III. Approve Agenda IV. Approve Consent Agenda a. Approve minutes from October 5, 2017 Board Meeting b. Approve financial report c. Approve cafeteria report d. Approve FY18 Consolidated Funding Application- Revision 1-Dana Carey V. ACT Update – Sunni Cooksey VI. Spotlight – WCPS Accelerated Reader Students and Pam Bryant(librarina0, WCES Beta Club, WCJSHS ACT Wall of Fame Students and Honor Graduates VII. Energy Efficient Lighting Upgrade Presentation – Scotty Caroom and Mark Gregory with Excel Energy Group, INC, VIII. Request for Overnight Trip to Cookeville, Tenn. (softball tournament) March 30th and 31st 2018 – Paul Acuff (First Reading) IX. Approve/Discuss Field Trip Request to attend FCCLA Cluster Meeting in Washington, D.C. November 7th – 12th (Second Reading) X. Approve board policy updates( second reading) a. Charter Schools Applications – 1.901 b. Testing Programs – 4.700 c. Teacher Tenure – 5.117 d. Voluntary Pre-K Attendance – 6.2011 XI. Discuss/Approve 2017 Employee bonus XII. Principal updates XIII. Director updates XIV. Adjourn