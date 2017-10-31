CLARIFICATION

Last week, due to a misinterpretation of the TSSAA tiebreaker rules, The Banner erroneously reported that the West Carroll War Eagles had clinched a football postseason berth with a victory over South Fulton. The win actually set up several possible playoff scenarios based on the final regular season games played Friday. Either a West Carroll win over Greenfield or a Gleason win over South Fulton would have meant a postseason appearance for the War Eagles, but Friday’s victories by Greenfield and South Fulton have those teams in the playoffs. West Carroll, Greenfield and South Fulton each ended the season with a 3-3 record in Region 7A, but Greenfield and South Fulton advance to the postseason due to better overall records.