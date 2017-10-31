MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lady Rebels, War Eagles Win Big

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

ATWOOD (October 26) — West Carroll hosted McKenzie Thursday for a pair of middle school hoops contests. The Lady Rebels jumped ahead early only to see the Lady War Eagles storm back for a one-point lead at the half. McKenzie then dominated the second half to take a 54-21 win. The War Eagles cruised to a 45-29 victory in the nightcap.

McKenzie Lady Rebels 54, West Carroll Lady War Eagles 21

McKenzie seemed in control as they outscored West Carroll, 9-3, in the opening frame, led by Briley Auvenshine with eight points. Kylie Reynolds added a free throw. Kaylee Butler scored all three Lady War Eagle points.

West Carroll rallied with an 11-4 advantage in the second quarter. Butler led with four points. Amaya Thompson scored three, while Octavia Jones and Tatym Keymon each had a pair. Auvenshine and MiKaela Reynolds each had a pair for McKenzie. At the half, the Lady War Eagles led, 14-13.

The Lady Rebels took a big lead with a 21-7 third quarter. Savannah Davis got hot for a dozen on four three-pointers. Auvenshine had five points, and K. Reynolds and Dani Dyer each scored two points. Thompson scored four for West Carroll, while Jones hit a three-pointer. Entering the final frame, McKenzie led, 34-21. The Lady Rebels capped the win with a 20-point shutout in the fourth. Dyer, Davis and M. Reynolds each scored four, while Auvenshine, Makia Haliburton, Kyeana Sneed and Payton Ognibene each had a pair.

Lady Rebel Briley Auvenshine led all scorers with 17 points, followed closely by Savannah Davis with 16, including four three-pointers.

Kaylee Butler and Amaya Thompson each scored seven for West Carroll.

War Eagles 45, Rebels 29

The War Eagles set the tone with a 16-7 advantage in the first frame, led by Xander Moon with six points. Josh Clark had five, and Desmond Bates hit a three-pointer. Jayden Taylor added a pair. Rebel Jake Mc-Daniel scored six, and Etijay Tharpe hit a free throw.

West Carroll increased the lead with a 13-8 second quarter. Taylor scored seven, including a three, while Moon and Clark each scored three points. Rebel Zayden McCaslin scored five, and McDaniel had three points. At the half, the War Eagles led, 29- 15.

McKenzie outscored West Carroll, 8-3, to cut the deficit in the third. Tharpe, McDaniel, Marquez Taylor and Bryant Haynes each scored two points. Taylor had a pair for the War Eagles, and Clark hit a freebie. Heading into the final frame, West Carroll led, 32-23.

The War Eagles sealed the win with a 13-6 advantage in the fourth. Clark scored eight, Moon had three points, and Malik Lee added a pair. McCaslin, Tharpe and McDaniel each scored two points for McKenzie.

War Eagle Josh Clark led all scorers with 17. Xander Moon scored a dozen, and Jayden Taylor had eleven points, including a three.

Jake McDaniel led the Rebels with 13 points. Zayden Mc-Caslin scored seven.

Photo by Brad Sam/The Banner