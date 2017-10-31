MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

McKenzie Splits Wins at Milan

BY BRAD SAM

MILAN (October 24) — The McKenzie Middle School basketball teams continued a week-long road stand Tuesday in Milan. The Lady Rebels continued their defensive dominance with a 36-7 win over the Lady Bulldogs. The Bulldogs answered with a rout of the Rebels, 59-19.

McKenzie Lady Rebels 36, Milan Lady Bulldogs 7

McKenzie jumped out to a 12-1 lead after the first frame, led by Dani Dyer with five points, including a three-pointer. MiKaela Reynolds scored four, and Briley Auvenshine had three points. Kate Parr hit a free throw for Milan.

The Lady Rebels shut out the Lady Bulldogs, 11-0, in the second. Auvenshine scored nine, including a three, and Katie Prather had a pair. At the half, McKenzie was in control, 23-1.

A 12-4 McKenzie advantage widened the gap in the third. Savannah Davis scored six points. Dyer and Auvenshine each added a pair, and Reynolds and Isabelle Wright each hit a freebie. Lady Bulldogs Kaidence Morton and Brooklyn Spato each scored two. Entering the final frame, the Lady Rebels led, 35-5.

Milan outscored McKenzie, 2-1, in a quick fourth. Lady Bulldog Emma Scarbrough had two points, and Lady Rebel Payton Ognibene hit a free throw.

Lady Rebel Briley Auvenshine led all scorers with 14, including a three-pointer. Dani Dyer had seven points, also with a three.

Bulldogs 59, Rebels 19

Milan barreled out of the gate for a 26-2 first-quarter lead, led by Kylan Johnson with ten points, including a three-pointer. Keaton Johnson scored seven, also with a three. Carter Milligan scored five, and Jodarius Robinson and Kameron Tharpe each had a pair. Rebel Marquez Taylor scored two points.

The Bulldogs edged the Rebels, 13-11, in the second. Ky. Johnson scored four points, while Ke. Johnson and Jalen Anglin each hit a three. A.J. Barham also scored three points. Rebel Bryant Haynes scored four, while Andrew Cole, Trey Cook and Jake McDaniel each had a pair. Zayden McCaslin hit a free throw. At the half, Milan led, 39-13.

The Bulldogs again increased their lead with a 13-4 third quarter. Ke. Johnson scored seven, including a three, and Anglin had six points. Cook and McDaniel each added a pair. Heading into the fourth, Milan’s lead was 52-17.

A 7-2 advantage in the final frame sealed Milan’s win. Barham scored three points, while Robinson and Andy Westbrooks each had a pair. Etijay Tharpe scored two points for McKenzie.

Bulldog Keaton Johnson led all scorers with 17, including a trio of threes. Kylan Johnson had 14 points, including a three-pointer. Jalen Anglin had nine, also with a three.

Rebels Bryant Haynes, Trey Cook and Jake McDaniel each scored four points.