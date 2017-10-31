MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

McKenzie Splits Wins with Inman

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

PARIS (October 23) — The McKenzie Middle School basketball teams began a week of road games Monday at Inman. The Lady Rebels trailed by a point at the half, but shut out the Lady Bulldogs in the third en route to a 38-30 win. The Rebels trailed throughout, but kept the game within reach until a big fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a 5332 victory.

McKenzie Lady Rebels 38, Inman Lady Bulldogs 30

The Lady Bulldogs edged the Lady Rebels, 11-10, in the first frame. Mary Raye Smith led Inman with five points, including a three-pointer. Shamaya Humphreys scored four, and Bonnie Nance had a pair. Savannah Davis had five for McKenzie, including a three. Isabelle Wright also hit a three, and Kylie Reynolds had a pair.

Each team scored eight in the second quarter. Wright and Katie Prather each hit three-pointers for McKenzie, and Briley Auvenshine scored two points. Smith and Humphreys each had four for Inman. At the half, the Lady Bulldogs held a 19-18 lead.

The Lady Rebel defense locked down Inman in the third for a 13-0 advantage. Davis and Wright each scored four, Davis with a three. Reynolds also hit a three, and Auvenshine added a pair. Entering the final frame, McKenzie led, 31-19.

Inman rallied in the fourth to outscore the Lady Rebels, 11-7, for a closer final score. Lady Bulldog Marriyah Teague hit a three, and Harlee Veazey also scored three. Smith and Humphreys each had a pair, and Abby Gilstrap hit a free throw. Lady Rebel Dani Dyer scored four, and Davis had three points.

Lady Rebel Savannah Davis led all scorers with a dozen, including a pair of threes. Isabelle Wright scored ten points, also with a couple of threes.

Mary Raye Smith led Inman with eleven points, including a three-pointer. Shamaya Humphreys scored ten.

Bulldogs 53, Rebels 32

Inman had a 9-7 advantage after the first frame, led by Peyton Tomlin with four points. Brice Donaldson hit a three-pointer, and Caleb Gill had a pair. Rebel Jake McDaniel scored five, and Zayden McCaslin had two points.

The Bulldogs widened the gap as they outscored McKenzie, 10-7, in the second quarter. Gill scored five, Jackson Hayes hit a three, and Tomlin added a pair. Mc-Caslin, Marquez Taylor and Zay Webber each scored two points, and McDaniel hit a free throw. At the half, Inman led, 19-14.

Inman edged McKenzie, 11-10, in the third. Tomlin scored five, including a three, while Gill, Hayes and Carson Scott each scored two. Taylor scored five for the Rebels, including a three. McDaniel and Andrew Cole each had a pair, and Bryant Haynes hit a free throw. Heading into the final frame, the Bulldogs led, 30-24.

Inman sealed the game with a 23-8 blowout fourth. Hayes exploded for 13 points, including a trio of threes. Tomlin and Isaiah McDonald had four, and Scott added a pair. For McKenzie, Taylor, Etijay Tharpe and Bryson Steele each had a pair, and Haynes and Trey Cook each hit a freebie.

Bulldog Jackson Hayes led all scorers with 18, including four three-pointers. Peyton Tomlin scored 15, including a three, and Caleb Gill had nine points.

Marquez Taylor led McKenzie with nine, including a three. Jake McDaniel scored eight points.