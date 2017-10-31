MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

McKenzie Splits with Dresden

BY BRAD SAM

DRESDEN (October 16) — McKenzie Middle School opened the basketball season Monday on the road. The Lady Rebels commanded the first half and coasted to a 29-17 victory over the Lady Lions; the Rebels similarly dominated the first half, but the Lions roared back in the final frame to take a 31-26 victory.

McKenzie Lady Rebels 29, Dresden Lady Lions 17

The Lady Rebels blanked Dresden in the first frame, 110. Savannah Davis led with four points, and MiKaela Reynolds had a three-pointer. Dani Dyer and Kylie Reynolds each scored a pair.

McKenzie continued to stifle the Lady Lions with a 10-1 advantage in the second. M. Reynolds scored four, while Dyer, Davis and K. Reynolds each added a pair. Lady Lion Stormie Ricketts hit a free throw. At the half, McKenzie led, 21-1.

The Lady Rebels outscored Dresden, 8-6, in the third. Davis had four, including a three-pointer, while Dyer and Briley Auvenshine each had a pair. Lady Lion Jacey Mangiaracinia hit a three, and Arrie Stafford also had three points. Entering the fourth quarter, McKenzie led, 29-7.

Dresden rallied in the final frame, 10-0, to close the gap. Jaden Mangiaracinia scored six points, while Jacey had four.

Lady Rebel Savannah Davis led all scorers with ten points, including a three-pointer. Mi-Kaela Reynolds scored seven, also with a three. Dani Dyer had six points.

Jacey Mangiaracinia led Dresden with seven points, including a three; Jaden Mangiaracinia scored six.

Lions 31, Rebels 26

The Rebels jumped ahead, 8-4, after the first frame. Zayden McCaslin led with four points, while Trey Cook and Jake Mc-Daniel each scored a pair. Lions Tatum Oliver and Chase Edwards each scored two points.

McKenzie increased its lead with a 9-2 second-quarter advantage. McDaniel scored five, including a three-pointer. Andrew Cole had a pair, and Mc-Caslin and Zay Webber each hit a free throw. Edwards had a pair for Dresden. At the half, McKenzie led, 17-6.

The Lions began their rally by outscoring the Rebels, 10-6, in the third. Oliver scored five, Edwards scored three, and Ryeson Greer had a pair. Entering the final frame, McKenzie led, 23-16.

Dresden owned the fourth, 15-3, to cap the comeback. Edwards scored six points, and Chandler Turnbow had four. Greer hit a three-pointer, and Oliver added a pair. McDaniel had two points for McKenzie, and Cole hit a freebie.

In the win, Lion Chase Edwards led all scorers with 13 points. Tatum Oliver had nine points, and Ryeson Greer scored five, including a three.

Jake McDaniel led McKenzie with eleven points, including a three-pointer. Zayden McCaslin and Andrew Cole scored five each.