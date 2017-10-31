Middle School All-Star Football Game is Saturday

The third annual Centennial Bank Middle School All-Star Football Game is Saturday, November 4 at the West Carroll Junior/Senior High School in Atwood. Game time is 3 p.m. and admission is $6.00.

Athletes from nearly 30 different middle and junior high schools will participate in this must-see event.

The South Team roster includes players from McKenzie, Huntingdon, West Carroll, Chester, Hardin, Lexington Middle, North Parkway, Henderson County South, Henderson County North, West Bemis, Camden and JCT.

McKenzie players include Kestin Horton, Jaden Johnson, Sawyer Phipps and Hayden Hudson. Huntingdon players include Cade Wood, Aden Hutcherson, Blake Reeves and Hunter Britt. West Carroll players are Wyatt Hayes and Nathan Smith.

The South Team coaching staff includes Head Coach Jason White and assistants Kevin Allen, Rende Burke, Doug McCaslin, Timothy Rogers and Bruce White.

The North Team roster includes players from Jackson Northeast, Northview, Lake County, Hillcrest, Union City, Three Oaks, Martin, Medina, Crockett County, University School of Jackson, Halls, Jackson Christian School and Milan.

North Team coaches include Head Coach Stephen Sanderson and assistants Matt Pledger, Dalton Cook and Donnie Cook.

For more information, please contact Tim Stratton at 731-6627116 or tim.stratton@wcssd.org.