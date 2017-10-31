Rebels Close Season with Win

BY JASON MARTIN

DYER (October 27) — The football season for the McKenzie Rebels drew to a close Friday night, but not before the Rebels added another tally-mark in the win column. Traveling to Gibson County, McKenzie toppled the Pioneers 48-6 on the cool drizzly evening.

Despite of the weather and field conditions, the Rebels were able to manhandle the Pioneers. The McKenzie offense ran 52 plays totally 353 yards. Gibson County ran 59 plays of 171 yards. The Rebel passing game under the Jarrett brothers was six of 15 for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Older brother, Zach led the way with four completions for 131 yards.

The Rebel ground game combined for 206 yards; Joseph Miller led with 94 yards and two TDs, DeAaron Diggs picked up 65 yards and a TD, and Bryston Diggs gained 30 yards with a touchdown.

Defensively, McKenzie held the Gibson County to 29 yards passing and 142 rushing yards. Elijah Horton led the defense with five tackles followed by Cameron Rawls, Josh Cannon, Larenzo Haynes with three apiece.

The Pioneers opened running out of the double wing with a rotating quarterback scheme of Will Cantrell and Payton Lamberson. Their first possession ended with E. Horton blocking the punt and Rawls scooping it up for the touchdown. The twopoint conversion was a success as Z. Jarrett found Lane Horton in the end zone. Rebels were up 8-0 at the 9:54 mark in the first quarter.

Gibson County picked up positive yardage on the next drive as Ozzy Rico battered his way down the field. Looking for the first-down, the Pioneers turned the ball over on downs after electing to run the ball on fourth-and-short.

McKenzie’s first offensive series resulted in a touchdown as Miller crossed the goal line from 51 yards out. The conversion was unsuccessful as the Rebels led 14-0 with less than six minutes to play in the opening quarter.

The remaining minutes of the first quarter drew to a close with Gibson County looking at fourth-and-long. Electing to punt, the Pioneers could not hold back the Rebels as the punt was blocked and recovered by Haynes.

Three plays later, Miller was in for his second and final touchdown of the night. The Rebels tacked on two points with the conversion from Z. Jarrett to Cannon. Rebels led 22-0 with 10:43 to play in the opening half.

The Rebels were again in scoring position after taking over on downs. Looking at fourth-and-seven Z. Jarrett found an open L. Horton for the 32-yard score. McKenzie upped the margin 28-0 with 6:46 on the clock in the second quarter.

Gibson County responded with their lone touchdown of the night with 4:37 left to play in the half. The scoring drive was set up Rico ripped down field for 43 yards. On first-and-goal Cantrell called his own number and plunged into the end zone. Henry Todd’s PAT was no good as the margin was cut to 28-6.

McKenzie needed one play on the next drive to find pay dirt. The 68-yard touchdown pass from Z. Jarrett hit Rawls in stride. Tyler Spivey came in to attempt the extra-point. The attempt was not good. Spivey was in for the injured Lucas Waddell who suffered a torn ACL earlier in the season. The Rebels closed the half leading the Pioneers 34-7.

E. Jarrett was in under center and D. Diggs took over the running responsibilities for the Rebels in the third quarter. D. Diggs was able to cross the goal line at the 9:15 mark following a personal call on Gibson County. On second-and-three, he bounced into the end zone, and McKenzie led 40-6 following an unsuccessful PAT.

The Rebels and Pioneers battled down the field looking for open lanes on the wet field as the game clicked away with the running clock.

B. Diggs posted the final touchdown of the night with 10:42 to play. The two-point conversion was good was the Rebels led 48-6.

Hosts of clean jerseys found their way onto the field for the remaining minutes of the game. As the horn sounded the Rebels finished the season 5-5 and narrowly missed the TSSAA Playoffs.

In order to make the playoffs, the Rebels needed the win at Gibson County, and Adamsville had to defeat Trenton. At night’s end the Rebels had the win, but Trenton came from behind to beat Adamsville 34-20.

No player wanted to call Friday night their last game of the season, but the Rebels went out as winners. Probably not the season they dreamed of for 2017, but the Rebels finished strong as the team came together in health and spirit.