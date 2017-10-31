Breaking News
West Carroll Finishes Second Cross Country Season

West Carroll High School’s Cross Country Team finished its second regular season on Oct. 24 with one runner advancing to state competition in Nashville.

Coach Jason Martin and his girls’ and boys’ teams attended the Region 7 Cross Country Martin Small School Championship Race at Martin-Westview High School.

Freshman Luke Moore finished eighth in the Martin meet and will advance to state competition. His boys’ teammates include senior Wyatt Butler, junior Jacob Taylor and freshmen Jaycan Martin, Dallas Montgomery and Clark Bradley. The girls’ team includes junior Autumn Aberle; sophomores Destini Roberson, Makenya Gaskin, Sathina Gaskin, Tyanna Hillsman and Makaliyah Hughes; and freshman Noelle Roberts.

