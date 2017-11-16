NAIA Returns to Oman Arena, Bethel University Ladies to Participate

JACKSON, Tenn. – The 2017 Jackson Rotary Classic Invitational is November 24th, 25th, 2017 at Oman Arena in Jackson, Tennessee. Twelve of the top NAIA Women’s Basketball teams from across the country will be playing six games on Friday November the 24th and six games on Saturday the 25th starting at 10 a.m. each morning.

The following women’s teams will be participating; Freed Hardeman – Henderson TN, Bethel University – McKenzie, Vanguard University – Costa Mesa Cal., Cumberland University – Lebanon Tenn., Westmont College – Santa Barbara Cal, University of Providence – Great Falls Montana, Montana State University-Northern – Havre Montana, Campbellsville University – Campbellsville Kentucky, Columbia College – Columbia Missouri, MidAmerica Nazarene University – Olathe KS, Martin Methodist College-Pulaski, Tenn., and Shawnee State-Portsmouth, Ohio.

Media Coordinator Dave McCulley said, “This will be without a doubt the strongest Classic in the country as ten of the teams are ranked in the Top 25 NAIA Women’s Basketball Poll. The group includes past NAIA Women’s Championship teams – MidAmerica Nazarene (2016) – Westmont College (2013) and Vanguard University (2008).”

Vanguard Coach Russ Davis commented on the event, “This year we should again see some great competition. I hope west Tennessee will come out and support it. Special thanks again to the Rotary, Mary Beth Hopper, all the sponsors, and Dave McCulley and his staff for making this happen. It should be a great event.”

Bethel Coach Chris Nelson said, “We are ecstatic to have the second year of the classic back at Oman Arena this year. So many people are involved in making this event a success and we look forward to competing and seeing many of our friends. So much tradition of the NAIA is in the city of Jackson and it is a great experience for our student athletes.”

FHU Coach Dale Neal said, “It is great to see the Rotary Classic coming back to Jackson for the second straight year. We’re excited again about being a part of this national tournament atmosphere and gaining experience competing against nationally ranked competition.”

The Jackson Rotary Club just celebrated its 101st year, this year and joins 1.2 million Rotarians in 35,000 clubs around the World in supporting local and worldwide projects. Internationally, Rotary International has partnered since 1979 to eradicate 99.9% of the world’s polio among other projects. Locally, the Jackson Rotary Club supports Madison Haywood Developmental Services, The STAR Center and Youth Town of Tennessee along with other projects. Funds raised from the Jackson Rotary Classic Invitational will be used to support the Local projects.

Many of the teams will be giving back to Jackson by volunteering at RIFA to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal.

For further information contact Russ Davis, Invitational Director – 714-619-6606 rdavis@vanguard.edu or for media credentials contact Dave McCulley, Media Coordinator- 731-358-5791 mcculleyd@bethelu.edu

Friday, November 24th

10:00am (4) Vanguard University vs (22) Cumberland University 12:00pm University of Providence vs (3) Freed-Hardeman University 2:00pm (5) Shawnee State University vs (16) Columbia College 4:00pm (6) Campbellsville University vs (21) Montana State University-Northern 6:00pm (RV) Martin Methodist College vs (19) MidAmerica Nazarene University 8:00pm (11) Bethel University vs (7) Westmont College

Saturday, November 25th