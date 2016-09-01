Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders in McKenzie Saturday

September 1 – Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders and McKenzie Rebel seniors will be at Merison’s (old Rural King) in McKenzie on Saturday, September 3 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The cheerleaders will arrive at 1:00 p.m. and remain until 3:00 p.m.

McKenzie Rebel seniors will be signing autographs. Meet the cheerleaders and the local Rebels. Rebel merchandise and wearable will be available for purchase along with food concessions.

The store is located at 14800 Highland Drive, McKenzie.