GOODWILL’S WEDDING GALA SET MARCH 18

Wedding Dresses & Bridesmaid Gowns to be Deeply Discounted

(Middle Tenn.) — More than 500 wedding dresses and 400 bridesmaid gowns will be sold at bargain prices during the Goodwill Wedding Gala from 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Rivergate Goodwill store, 2101 Gallatin Pike North in Madison.

Prices for wedding gowns will range from $99 to $399. Bridesmaid dresses will be $19.99-$49.99. Brand names such as Monique Lhuillier, Tomasina and Amsale, and popular styles in short and long lengths and many colors and sizes, will be available. Local bridal stores donated much of the merchandise.

“This sale is a once-a-year chance for brides-to-be and bridesmaids to find the dress of their dreams at an amazing price,” said Goodwill Retail District Manager Jennifer Martin. “Goodwill’s entire stock of these dresses will be on the sales floor from the start of the sale, so shoppers should come early.”

Dresses, as well as jewelry and accessories, will be found in a featured section at the front of the store. Wedding-related vendors, such as salons, venue providers, photographers and caterers will also be on hand. There will also be refreshments and giveaways.

Shoppers can gain early entrance to the sale, to browse and purchase dresses as much as an hour before the general public, by making a $25 donation at the door. These VIP passes can be obtained from 5-6 a.m.

The Rivergate Goodwill store is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (615) 859-4473.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For nearly 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. In 2016, Goodwill served nearly 44,000 people in Middle and West Tennessee and placed more than 18,000 people into jobs. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be obtained online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.