Carroll County Receives $25,000 ThreeStar Grant

NASHVILLE – (July 12, 2017) The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced today the 63 counties that will receive ThreeStar Competitive Grants.

The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

To be eligible to apply for these grants, each community must meet all ThreeStar program requirements. ThreeStar focuses on best practices in five key community areas, including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

“I want to congratulate these 63 communities on being awarded ThreeStar Competitive Grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “I am excited to see these communities thrive with the assistance of these grants. The projects that each awarded county will be working on are innovative and show that these Tennessee counties are committed to improving as a community, which, in turn, will make our state succeed as a whole.”

“TNECD is proud to partner with these 63 communities as they make strides to invest in themselves and succeed,” TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Amy New said. “The ThreeStar dollars serve as a seed money for future economic investments and local initiatives across Tennessee as we continue to build our state’s economy.”

In total, TNECD has awarded $975,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Competitive Enhancement Grant program. Funding for the program comes through the department’s existing budget. TNECD is committed to helping communities in the areas that they prioritize on a local level. The projects are new programs or expand upon existing programs. All are based on the communities’ ThreeStar planning process. The 63 counties selected were chosen out of 75 applications.

The grants have been awarded to the following counties:

$5,000 grants

Anderson County

Cheatham County

Crockett County

Cumberland County

Fayette County

Giles County

Grainger County

Hawkins County

Lincoln County

Marshall County

Maury County

Moore County

Roane Alliance

Rutherford County

Sequatchie County

Smith County

Stewart County

Sullivan County

Sumner County

Tipton County

Warren County

Washington County

Williamson County

$15,000 grants

Chester County

Clay County

DeKalb County

Greene County

Hamblen County

Hardin County

Henderson County

Macon County

Marion County

Meigs County

Monroe County

Pickett County

Polk County

Weakley County

$25,000 grants