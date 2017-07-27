Applicants Sought for Leadership Carroll County Class

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2017 Adult Leadership Carroll County class. Leadership Carroll County (LCC) consists of nine sessions, a community service project, etc.

“Class members will find the sessions to be informative, educational, fun, etc.” said Natalie McCullough Porter, chair of the LCC program. “The goal of the Leadership Carroll County Program is to provide our participants with information about the life and work of Carroll County and to identify the issues, challenges, and opportunities that face our county in the coming years.”

The sessions include information on Health Care, Government Operations, Education, County Demographics, Economic Development, Agriculture, Professional Development and much more.

The dates of the sessions are as follows:

Session 1 August 17, 2017 Session 7 October 26, 2017

Session 2 August 31, 2017 Session 8 November 2, 2017

Session 3 September 14, 2017 Session 9 November 16, 2017

Session 4 September 21, 2017 (Fair)

Session 5 September 28, 2017

Session 6 October 12, 2017

All sessions are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. except September 21, which is 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The Chamber has operated Leadership Programs since 1990. More than 660 individuals have gone through both the Adult and Youth Leadership programs. The Leadership sessions are an excellent opportunity to network with class members and presenters.

The deadline for the application is Friday, August 11, 2017. The tuition for participating in this program is $275.00. Tuition includes all program costs and meals associated with the sessions. Tuition is payable upon confirmation of acceptance into the program.

For more information, contact the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at 986-4664 for an application.